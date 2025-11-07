Caledonia Mining's Earnings Outlook

Caledonia Mining (AMEX:CMCL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Caledonia Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

Anticipation surrounds Caledonia Mining's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Caledonia Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 1.139 0.585 0.443 0.262 Price Change % 5.000 2.000 -7.000 -8.000

Market Performance of Caledonia Mining's Stock

Shares of Caledonia Mining were trading at $26.5 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 99.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Caledonia Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.