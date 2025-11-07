Earnings Preview: Treehouse Foods

Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Treehouse Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

The announcement from Treehouse Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Treehouse Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.16 0.97 0.75 EPS Actual 0.17 0.03 0.95 0.74 Price Change % 1.00 -3.00 -1.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Treehouse Foods were trading at $18.64 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Treehouse Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Treehouse Foods.

Analysts have provided Treehouse Foods with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $19.0, suggesting a potential 1.93% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Utz Brands, Mission Produce and Adecoagro, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Utz Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 33.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mission Produce, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 8.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Adecoagro, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 54.4% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Utz Brands, Mission Produce and Adecoagro, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Treehouse Foods Neutral 1.20% $139.20M -0.19% Utz Brands Neutral 3.37% $126.90M -2.02% Mission Produce Buy 10.40% $45.10M 2.62% Adecoagro Neutral -7.13% $74.60M -1.26%

Key Takeaway:

Treehouse Foods ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Treehouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods is the largest pure-play private-label manufacturer in the US. Much larger in the past following the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private-label business, the company has since divested several businesses to focus on high-growth categories. At present, the company produces and sells snacks (crackers, pretzels, cookies, and so on), beverages (such as nondairy creamer, coffee, tea, broth), and a select number of grocery products (pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, cheese, and pudding). Its most important sales channel is through retail grocery stores that sell its products under their own brands, with co-manufacturing and food away from home as much smaller channels of distribution for its fare.

Financial Insights: Treehouse Foods

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Treehouse Foods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Treehouse Foods's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treehouse Foods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Treehouse Foods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, Treehouse Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

