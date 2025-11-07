Earnings Outlook For Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Ranger Energy Services's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 13.58% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ranger Energy Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.29 EPS Actual 0.32 0.03 0.25 0.39 Price Change % 14.00 -12.00 -2.00 1.00

Performance of Ranger Energy Services Shares

Shares of Ranger Energy Services were trading at $13.78 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ranger Energy Services

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ranger Energy Services.

Analysts have given Ranger Energy Services a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $15.0, indicating a potential 8.85% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Natural Gas Services Gr, Oil States International and ProFrac Holding, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Natural Gas Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 161.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 52.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ProFrac Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 60.09% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Natural Gas Services Gr, Oil States International and ProFrac Holding, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ranger Energy Services Neutral 1.81% $14.70M 2.66% Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 7.51% $15.25M 1.97% Oil States International Neutral -5.26% $24.41M 0.27% ProFrac Holding Neutral -13.38% $22.50M -11.37%

Key Takeaway:

Ranger Energy Services ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Get to Know Ranger Energy Services Better

Ranger Energy Services Inc is a provider of onshore high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs, wireline services, and additional processing solutions and ancillary services in the United States. It offers a range of well-site services to U.S. exploration and production (E&P) companies that are fundamental to establishing and enhancing the flow of oil and natural gas throughout the productive life of a well. The segments of the group are High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions, and Ancillary Services, of which key revenue is derived from the High Specification Rigs segment.

Ranger Energy Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ranger Energy Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ranger Energy Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ranger Energy Services's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranger Energy Services's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ranger Energy Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

To track all earnings releases for Ranger Energy Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.