Earnings Outlook For Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Energy Vault Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Energy Vault Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energy Vault Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.13 -0.11 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.14 -0.43 -0.18 Price Change % 4.00 2.00 -21.00 -29.00

Tracking Energy Vault Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings were trading at $3.53 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Energy Vault Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Energy Vault Holdings.

The consensus rating for Energy Vault Holdings is Sell, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $1.5, there's a potential 57.51% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ocean Power Techs, NuScale Power and Bloom Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ocean Power Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, suggesting a potential 57.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NuScale Power, with an average 1-year price target of $42.72, suggesting a potential 1110.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bloom Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $93.13, suggesting a potential 2538.24% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ocean Power Techs, NuScale Power and Bloom Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Energy Vault Holdings Sell 125.78% $2.52M -34.02% Ocean Power Techs Buy -9.15% $-23K -29.06% NuScale Power Neutral 732.89% $1.78M -2.53% Bloom Energy Outperform 57.10% $151.68M -3.70%

Key Takeaway:

Energy Vault Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with the lowest percentage among peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among the group. In terms of Return on Equity, it is also at the bottom, with a negative percentage. Overall, Energy Vault Holdings lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is a grid-scale energy storage company that is driving a faster transition to renewable power by solving the intermittence issues that are inherent to the prevalent sources of renewable energy, solar and wind. Geographical presence in United States, China and Other. Majority of its revenue comes from U.S.

A Deep Dive into Energy Vault Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Energy Vault Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 125.78% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -410.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energy Vault Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energy Vault Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Energy Vault Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

To track all earnings releases for Energy Vault Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

