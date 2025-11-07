Earnings Preview: ProFrac Holding

ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ProFrac Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43.

Investors in ProFrac Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 3.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ProFrac Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.32 -0.30 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.12 -0.67 -0.29 Price Change % 3.00 -6.00 7.00 11.00

Performance of ProFrac Holding Shares

Shares of ProFrac Holding were trading at $5.11 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on ProFrac Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ProFrac Holding.

With 2 analyst ratings, ProFrac Holding has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $5.5, indicating a potential 7.63% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Helix Energy Solns Gr, Tetra Technologies and ProPetro Holding, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Helix Energy Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 134.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tetra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 56.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ProPetro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential 43.44% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Helix Energy Solns Gr, Tetra Technologies and ProPetro Holding, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ProFrac Holding Neutral -13.38% $22.50M -11.37% Helix Energy Solns Gr Buy 10.09% $66.02M 1.40% Tetra Technologies Buy 8.14% $36.37M 1.41% ProPetro Holding Neutral -18.55% $15.76M -0.29%

Key Takeaway:

ProFrac Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline in performance. The company also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers, reflecting lower profitability relative to shareholder equity. Overall, ProFrac Holding lags behind its peers in key financial metrics, suggesting potential challenges in generating revenue and profitability compared to its industry counterparts.

All You Need to Know About ProFrac Holding

ProFrac Holding Corp is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company operates in three segments: Stimulation Services, Proppant Production, and Manufacturing. Stimulation services, which generate the majority of the revenue for the company operate a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment that generates revenue by providing stimulation services.

Understanding the Numbers: ProFrac Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ProFrac Holding's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ProFrac Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProFrac Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProFrac Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ProFrac Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

