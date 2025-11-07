Tidewater's Earnings: A Preview

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tidewater will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The market awaits Tidewater's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $1.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 29.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.59 0.93 1.09 EPS Actual 1.46 0.83 0.70 0.87 Price Change % 29.00 6.00 -6.00 -13.00

Performance of Tidewater Shares

Shares of Tidewater were trading at $50.95 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Tidewater visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.