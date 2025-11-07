Insights Ahead: ReNew Energy Glb's Quarterly Earnings

ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ReNew Energy Glb to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits ReNew Energy Glb's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ReNew Energy Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.07 -0.04 0.14 EPS Actual 0.16 0.10 -0.11 0.14 Price Change % 1.00 -4.00 -5.00 0.00

Market Performance of ReNew Energy Glb's Stock

Shares of ReNew Energy Glb were trading at $7.46 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on ReNew Energy Glb

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ReNew Energy Glb.

ReNew Energy Glb has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $8.15, the consensus suggests a potential 9.25% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ReNew Energy Global, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and ReNew Energy Global, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ReNew Energy Global Neutral 70.96% $32.31B 4.45%

Key Takeaway:

ReNew Energy Global is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, ReNew Energy Global shows potential for growth but may need to focus on improving profitability and return on equity to outperform its peers.

Delving into ReNew Energy Glb's Background

ReNew Energy Global PLC is a developer and operator of clean energy projects intended to meet India's growing energy needs in an efficient, sustainable and socially responsible manner. The company provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. The company has four reportable segments: wind power and solar power, hydro power and transmission line. It derives maximum revenue from Wind Power segment.

ReNew Energy Glb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ReNew Energy Glb displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 70.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: ReNew Energy Glb's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ReNew Energy Glb's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ReNew Energy Glb's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for ReNew Energy Glb visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.