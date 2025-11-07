What's Next: TeraWulf's Earnings Preview

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TeraWulf to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds TeraWulf's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TeraWulf's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.09 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.16 -0.08 -0.06 Price Change % 2.00 -9.00 16.00 -14.00

Market Performance of TeraWulf's Stock

Shares of TeraWulf were trading at $14.28 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on TeraWulf

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TeraWulf.

Analysts have given TeraWulf a total of 15 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $16.8, indicating a potential 17.65% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACI Worldwide, SoundHound AI and MARA Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACI Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 320.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SoundHound AI, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 26.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MARA Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $24.86, suggesting a potential 74.09% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ACI Worldwide, SoundHound AI and MARA Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TeraWulf Buy 33.91% $25.54M -11.26% ACI Worldwide Buy 7.44% $166.46M 0.85% SoundHound AI Buy 217.06% $16.66M -19.75% MARA Holdings Outperform 91.73% $209.33M 2.47%

Key Takeaway:

TeraWulf ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with the lowest values among peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, TeraWulf's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TeraWulf showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.91% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, TeraWulf faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

