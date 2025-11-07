Earnings Outlook For Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bitdeer Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The market awaits Bitdeer Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 9.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bitdeer Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.290 -0.13 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.393 -0.22 -0.18 Price Change % -10.00 11.000 11.00 -3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies were trading at $21.22 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bitdeer Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bitdeer Technologies.

Bitdeer Technologies has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $28.45, the consensus suggests a potential 34.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Q2 Holdings, BILL Holdings and Cleanspark, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Q2 Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $93.2, suggesting a potential 339.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BILL Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $60.32, suggesting a potential 184.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cleanspark, with an average 1-year price target of $23.55, suggesting a potential 10.98% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Q2 Holdings, BILL Holdings and Cleanspark, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bitdeer Technologies Buy 56.79% $12.82M -19.68% Q2 Holdings Buy 15.25% $108.84M 2.49% BILL Holdings Neutral 11.55% $309.76M -0.18% Cleanspark Buy 90.81% $92.12M 12.47%

Key Takeaway:

Bitdeer Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Bitdeer Technologies has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Understanding the Numbers: Bitdeer Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bitdeer Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 56.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -94.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Bitdeer Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.