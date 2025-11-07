Insights Ahead: BKV's Quarterly Earnings

BKV (NYSE:BKV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BKV will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

BKV bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 1.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BKV's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.22 -0.14 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.39 0.41 0.01 -0.27 Price Change % 1.00 7.00 -6.00 -1.00

BKV Share Price Analysis

Shares of BKV were trading at $24.76 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on BKV

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BKV.

BKV has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $31.5, the consensus suggests a potential 27.22% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SM Energy, Crescent Energy and Mach Natural Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential 22.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Crescent Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 43.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mach Natural Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 27.3% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SM Energy, Crescent Energy and Mach Natural Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BKV Outperform 54.30% $166.22M 6.81% SM Energy Neutral 26.25% $256.60M 3.33% Crescent Energy Buy 16.34% $702.87M -0.21% Mach Natural Resources Outperform 20.22% $120.10M 6.51%

Key Takeaway:

BKV ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, BKV is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind BKV

BKV Corp is a growth-driven energy company. Its core business is production of natural gas from its owned and operated upstream businesses. It operates in four business lines: natural gas production, natural gas gathering, processing and transportation (natural gas midstream business), power generation and carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

BKV's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BKV displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 54.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BKV's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BKV's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, BKV adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for BKV visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.