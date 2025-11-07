Interpublic Gr of Cos's Earnings: A Preview

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Interpublic Gr of Cos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

The market awaits Interpublic Gr of Cos's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.19, leading to a 3.31% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.26 1.17 0.7 EPS Actual 0.75 0.33 1.11 0.7 Price Change % 3.00 -2.00 1.00 1.0

Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos were trading at $25.03 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Interpublic Gr of Cos

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Interpublic Gr of Cos.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Interpublic Gr of Cos, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $28.0, suggesting a potential 11.87% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Omnicom Group, NIQ Global Intelligence and Magnite, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omnicom Group, with an average 1-year price target of $86.5, suggesting a potential 245.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NIQ Global Intelligence, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 8.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Magnite, with an average 1-year price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential 38.83% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Omnicom Group, NIQ Global Intelligence and Magnite are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Interpublic Group Neutral -6.39% $469.30M 4.45% Omnicom Group Neutral 3.98% $754.30M 7.50% NIQ Global Intelligence Outperform 5.58% $591.60M -28.48% Magnite Buy 10.80% $110.14M 2.54%

Key Takeaway:

Interpublic Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Get to Know Interpublic Gr of Cos Better

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services, such as public relations, through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Interpublic Gr of Cos

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Interpublic Gr of Cos's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Interpublic Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Interpublic Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

