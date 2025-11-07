Insights into KE Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect KE Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The announcement from KE Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 4.25% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at KE Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.26 0.21 EPS Actual 0.22 0.16 0.16 0.22 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 -4.00 -3.00

Market Performance of KE Holdings's Stock

Shares of KE Holdings were trading at $15.8 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on KE Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding KE Holdings.

The consensus rating for KE Holdings is Outperform, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.5, there's a potential 48.73% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CoStar Group, Colliers International Gr and FirstService, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoStar Group, with an average 1-year price target of $98.0, suggesting a potential 520.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colliers International Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential 1049.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstService, with an average 1-year price target of $211.25, suggesting a potential 1237.03% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CoStar Group, Colliers International Gr and FirstService are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zillow Gr Outperform 16.35% $491M 0.21% CoStar Group Neutral 20.36% $661.40M -0.36% Colliers International Gr Outperform 24.09% $574.64M 2.99% FirstService Buy 3.69% $487.14M 4.41%

Key Takeaway:

KE Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, KE Holdings is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, KE Holdings is positioned at the top compared to its peers.

Discovering KE Holdings: A Closer Look

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies, including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2024, Beike's co-founders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

KE Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: KE Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KE Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KE Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KE Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

