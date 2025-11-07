A Look Ahead: AST SpaceMobile's Earnings Forecast

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AST SpaceMobile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

AST SpaceMobile bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 8.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AST SpaceMobile's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.18 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.20 -0.18 -1.1 Price Change % 8.00 -2.00 12.00 -10.0

Market Performance of AST SpaceMobile's Stock

Shares of AST SpaceMobile were trading at $65.28 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 163.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on AST SpaceMobile

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AST SpaceMobile.

With 5 analyst ratings, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $60.48, indicating a potential 7.35% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Globalstar, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Globalstar, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Globalstar Buy 11.20% $44.79M 4.70%

Key Takeaway:

AST SpaceMobile is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 11.20%. In terms of Gross Profit, AST SpaceMobile is also at the bottom with a value of $44.79M. However, the company is at the top for Return on Equity with a rate of 4.70%.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Key Indicators: AST SpaceMobile's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: AST SpaceMobile's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AST SpaceMobile's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8598.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AST SpaceMobile's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AST SpaceMobile's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

