Insights into Rigetti Computing's Upcoming Earnings

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rigetti Computing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Rigetti Computing are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 6.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rigetti Computing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.08 -0.08 -0.08 Price Change % 6.00 -15.00 4.00 14.00

Tracking Rigetti Computing's Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing were trading at $34.36 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2160.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rigetti Computing

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rigetti Computing.

Rigetti Computing has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $36.75, the consensus suggests a potential 6.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Skyworks Solutions, Rambus and MACOM Technology Solns, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Skyworks Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $94.71, suggesting a potential 175.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rambus, with an average 1-year price target of $122.5, suggesting a potential 256.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MACOM Technology Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $182.5, suggesting a potential 431.14% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Skyworks Solutions, Rambus and MACOM Technology Solns, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rigetti Computing Buy -41.64% $566K -10.43% Skyworks Solutions Neutral 14.01% $401M 2.48% Rambus Outperform 22.68% $141.92M 3.84% MACOM Technology Solns Buy 32.33% $139.44M 2.96%

Key Takeaway:

Rigetti Computing ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Rigetti Computing: A Closer Look

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Rigetti Computing: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Rigetti Computing faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -41.64% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2201.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rigetti Computing's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Rigetti Computing visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.