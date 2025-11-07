Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2025

earnings image
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $60.97 million.

• Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.18 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.72 million.

• Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $745.83 million.

• Ares Comml Real Est (NYSE:ACRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.47 million.

• Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.38 per share on revenue of $235.84 million.

• AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.92 million.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $491.16 million.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $16.20 billion.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $226.09 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $25.50 million.

• Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $835.66 million.

• Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $595.08 million.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $536.84 million.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $8.50 billion.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $154.28 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.69 million.

• ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Array Digital Infr (NYSE:AD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $46.15 million.

• Telephone and Data Sys (NYSE:TDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $855.72 million.

• Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $313.33 million.

• Emera (NYSE:EMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $289.52 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $792.93 million.

• DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $190.18 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $253.93 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $164.03 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $212.24 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $207.00 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $193.80 million.

• KKR (NYSE:KKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $132.12 million.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.97 million.

• Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $515.73 million.

• Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $179.83 million.

• Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.82 million.

• Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $52.34 million.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $11.46 billion.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $415.08 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $361.40 million.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $549.25 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $81.36 million.

• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.51 million.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $365.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $54.79 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.19 million.

• Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

