Examining the Future: Mogo's Earnings Outlook

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mogo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Mogo are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.48, leading to a 4.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mogo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.08 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.40 -0.04 -0.01 -0.01 Price Change % -4.00 -6.00 -1.00 6.00

Tracking Mogo's Stock Performance

Shares of Mogo were trading at $1.53 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Mogo

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mogo.

Analysts have given Mogo a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $4.0, indicating a potential 161.44% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Mogo, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Mogo, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mogo Buy -3.53% $12.19M 17.93%

Key Takeaway:

Mogo is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 3.53%. It is at the top for Gross Profit at $12.19M. Mogo is at the top for Return on Equity with 17.93%.

Discovering Mogo: A Closer Look

Mogo Inc is a Canadian-based financial technology company. It offers a finance application to consumers with solutions that help them to control their financial health. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account and get access to products and solutions that help users to monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. Company offers digital loans and mortgages and also offer a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both established world-wide corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Mogo's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Mogo's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mogo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 79.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mogo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mogo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.65%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mogo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

