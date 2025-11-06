Cellectis Earnings Preview

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cellectis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Cellectis's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 16.23% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cellectis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.23 -0.21 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.17 -0.16 -0.22 Price Change % -16.00 -7.00 -4.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectis were trading at $3.26 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

