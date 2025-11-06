Earnings Outlook For Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rapid Micro Biosystems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Investors in Rapid Micro Biosystems are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 8.58% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rapid Micro Biosystems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.27 -0.22 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.26 -0.22 -0.26 Price Change % 9.00 26.00 -8.00 2.00

Market Performance of Rapid Micro Biosystems's Stock

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems were trading at $2.87 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 122.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.