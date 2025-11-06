Hain Celestial Group's Earnings Outlook

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Hain Celestial Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 8.02% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hain Celestial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.14 0.12 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 0.07 0.08 -0.04 Price Change % -8.00 6.00 5.00 -1.00

Hain Celestial Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hain Celestial Group were trading at $1.11 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hain Celestial Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hain Celestial Group.

Analysts have given Hain Celestial Group a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $1.67, indicating a potential 50.45% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BRC, Barfresh Food Group and Farmer Bros, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BRC, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 125.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Barfresh Food Group, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 440.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Farmer Bros, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 125.23% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for BRC, Barfresh Food Group and Farmer Bros, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hain Celestial Group Neutral -13.24% $74.35M -46.53% BRC Outperform 2.55% $37.15M -1.67% Barfresh Food Group Buy 11.00% $506K -36.39% Farmer Bros Neutral 0.88% $38.25M -11.75%

Key Takeaway:

Hain Celestial Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is neutral, similar to one other peer.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas, among others. It operates under two reportable segments: North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment, which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

Hain Celestial Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hain Celestial Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.24% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -75.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -46.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hain Celestial Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Hain Celestial Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.