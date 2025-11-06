A Look at Sylvamo's Upcoming Earnings Report

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sylvamo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

Anticipation surrounds Sylvamo's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sylvamo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.69 1.78 2.18 EPS Actual 0.37 0.68 1.96 2.44 Price Change % -16.00 -13.00 2.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo were trading at $40.64 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.