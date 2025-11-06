American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Earnings Preview

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Axle & Mfg Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from American Axle & Mfg Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.06 -0.11 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.21 0.09 -0.06 0.20 Price Change % 15.00 5.00 8.00 9.00

Market Performance of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Stock

Shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs were trading at $6.35 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on American Axle & Mfg Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on American Axle & Mfg Hldgs.

The consensus rating for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $7.83 implies a potential 23.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Standard Motor Products, Fox Factory Holding and Gentherm, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Standard Motor Products, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 671.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fox Factory Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 435.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gentherm, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 577.17% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Standard Motor Products, Fox Factory Holding and Gentherm, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Buy -5.89% $200.70M 5.94% Standard Motor Products Buy 24.94% $161.79M -0.63% Fox Factory Holding Buy 7.57% $116.99M 0.29% Gentherm Neutral 4.13% $95.15M 2.11%

Key Takeaway:

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: A Closer Look

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing, and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The company's segment includes Driveline and Metal Forming. It generates maximum revenue from the Driveline segment.

Financial Milestones: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

