Wendy's Earnings Preview

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Wendy's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The market awaits Wendy's's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Wendy's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.2 0.24 0.25 EPS Actual 0.29 0.2 0.25 0.25 Price Change % 1.00 0.0 -3.00 3.00

Performance of Wendy's Shares

Shares of Wendy's were trading at $9.08 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Wendy's

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Wendy's.

With 12 analyst ratings, Wendy's has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $10.58, indicating a potential 16.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Arcos Dorados Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Arcos Dorados Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 6.39% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Arcos Dorados Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Wendy's Neutral -1.72% $166.44M 45.33% Arcos Dorados Holdings Neutral 2.83% $132.04M 4.12%

Key Takeaway:

Wendy's has a higher revenue growth rate compared to its peer. It also has a higher gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower than its peer. Overall, Wendy's is positioned better than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.6 billion in 2024, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($51.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned more than 7,200 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2024. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for roughly 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

A Deep Dive into Wendy's's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Wendy's's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wendy's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wendy's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 36.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

