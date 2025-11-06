A Look at AirSculpt Technologies's Upcoming Earnings Report

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AirSculpt Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds AirSculpt Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AirSculpt Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.03 0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.02 -0.08 -0.02 Price Change % -11.00 34.00 -3.00 21.00

Performance of AirSculpt Technologies Shares

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies were trading at $9.61 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AirSculpt Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.