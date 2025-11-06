Conduent Earnings Preview

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Conduent to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Conduent bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.22% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Conduent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.19 -0.09 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.13 -0.15 -0.14 Price Change % 1.00 11.00 3.00 -1.00

Tracking Conduent's Stock Performance

Shares of Conduent were trading at $2.31 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

