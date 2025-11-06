Exploring Hawaiian Electric Indus's Earnings Expectations

Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hawaiian Electric Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The market awaits Hawaiian Electric Indus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.26% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Electric Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.23 0.52 EPS Actual 0.20 0.23 0.2 0.46 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -2.0 1.00

Hawaiian Electric Indus Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus were trading at $11.62 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

