A Look Ahead: Global Partners's Earnings Forecast

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Global Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

The announcement from Global Partners is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 -0.03 0.24 1.57 EPS Actual 0.55 0.36 0.52 1.17 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 2.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Partners were trading at $45.19 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

