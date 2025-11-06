Preview: Graham's Earnings

Graham (NYSE:GHM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Graham will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Graham bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 4.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graham's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.19 0.08 0.14 EPS Actual 0.45 0.43 0.18 0.31 Price Change % 4.00 4.00 -16.00 17.00

Tracking Graham's Stock Performance

Shares of Graham were trading at $63.95 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Graham visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.