Earnings Preview: Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Perella Weinberg will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Perella Weinberg is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Perella Weinberg's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.21 0.21 0.18 EPS Actual 0.09 0.28 0.26 0.34 Price Change % 5.00 2.00 -7.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg were trading at $18.86 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

