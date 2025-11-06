Preview: Calumet Specialty Prods's Earnings

Calumet Specialty Prods (NASDAQ:CLMT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Prods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

The market awaits Calumet Specialty Prods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.39, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Calumet Specialty Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.41 -0.37 -0.34 EPS Actual -1.70 -1.87 -0.47 -1.18 Price Change % -4.00 4.00 -4.00 10.00

Tracking Calumet Specialty Prods's Stock Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Prods were trading at $19.49 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.