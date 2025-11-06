November 6, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

What to Expect from Canopy Growth's Earnings

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Canopy Growth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from Canopy Growth is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Canopy Growth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.10 -0.48 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.16 -1.01 -0.79 -1.11
Price Change % 19.00 -23.00 -27.00 -7.00

Canopy Growth Share Price Analysis

Shares of Canopy Growth were trading at $1.14 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Canopy Growth visit their earnings calendar on our site.

