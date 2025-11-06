Uncovering Potential: Sunstone Hotel Invts's Earnings Preview

Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sunstone Hotel Invts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Sunstone Hotel Invts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunstone Hotel Invts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.14 0.20 EPS Actual 0.28 0.21 0.16 0.18 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 -6.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts's Stock

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Invts were trading at $9.09 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sunstone Hotel Invts

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sunstone Hotel Invts.

With 1 analyst ratings, Sunstone Hotel Invts has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $10.0, indicating a potential 10.01% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Diamondrock Hospitality, Park Hotels & Resorts and Pebblebrook Hotel, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Diamondrock Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 3.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Park Hotels & Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 29.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pebblebrook Hotel, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 32.01% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Diamondrock Hospitality, Park Hotels & Resorts and Pebblebrook Hotel are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sunstone Hotel Invts Neutral 4.97% $130.55M 0.39% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral -1.15% $172.48M 2.44% Park Hotels & Resorts Neutral -6.01% $161M -0.47% Pebblebrook Hotel Neutral 2.63% $119.77M 0.28%

Key Takeaway:

Sunstone Hotel Invts ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while ranking in the middle for return on equity.

Discovering Sunstone Hotel Invts: A Closer Look

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. The company's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Sunstone Hotel Invts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sunstone Hotel Invts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sunstone Hotel Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Sunstone Hotel Invts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.