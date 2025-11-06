Exploring Algonquin Power's Earnings Expectations

Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Algonquin Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Algonquin Power bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Algonquin Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.10 0.08 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.14 0.06 0.08 Price Change % -4.00 10.00 0.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power were trading at $5.59 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.