An Overview of Endeavour Silver's Earnings

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Endeavour Silver's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endeavour Silver's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.03 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 0.00 0.02 0.01 Price Change % 1.00 -4.00 3.00 0.00

Endeavour Silver Share Price Analysis

Shares of Endeavour Silver were trading at $7.26 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Endeavour Silver

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Endeavour Silver.

The consensus rating for Endeavour Silver is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $12.69, there's a potential 74.79% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of First Majestic Silver and Hecla Mining, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for First Majestic Silver, with an average 1-year price target of $14.19, suggesting a potential 95.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hecla Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential 116.94% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for First Majestic Silver and Hecla Mining, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Endeavour Silver Buy 52.07% $7.74M -4.17% First Majestic Silver Buy 93.60% $49.35M 2.30% Hecla Mining Buy 23.76% $119.52M 2.63%

Key Takeaway:

Endeavour Silver ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Endeavour Silver's Background

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The Company has two operating mining segments which are located in Mexico, Guanacevi and Bolanitos. The company has one development project in Mexico, Terronera, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments. The Exploration segment consists of projects in the exploration and evaluation phases in Mexico, Chile, and the USA.

Key Indicators: Endeavour Silver's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Endeavour Silver's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Endeavour Silver's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endeavour Silver's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endeavour Silver's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Endeavour Silver's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Endeavour Silver visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.