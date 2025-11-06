Earnings Outlook For Viasat

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Viasat will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The announcement from Viasat is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 30.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Viasat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.17 0.05 -0.54 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.02 0.11 -0.23 Price Change % 31.00 -5.00 20.00 -8.00

Performance of Viasat Shares

Shares of Viasat were trading at $37.92 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 312.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Viasat

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Viasat.

The consensus rating for Viasat is Underperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.0, there's a potential 39.35% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Calix, Viavi Solutions and Extreme Networks, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Calix, with an average 1-year price target of $77.75, suggesting a potential 105.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viavi Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $15.91, suggesting a potential 58.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 34.07% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Calix, Viavi Solutions and Extreme Networks, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viasat Underperform 3.96% $409.44M -1.24% Calix Buy 32.09% $152.01M 1.96% Viavi Solutions Buy 25.57% $169M -2.85% Extreme Networks Buy 15.25% $188.03M 8.37%

Key Takeaway:

Viasat ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Viasat Better

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: communication services and defense and advanced technologies. The communication services segment provides a wide range of broadband and narrowband communications solutions across government and commercial mobility markets, as well as for residential and enterprise fixed broadband customers: and the defense and advanced technologies segment develops and offers a diverse array of resilient, vertically integrated solutions to government and commercial customers, leveraging core technical competencies in encryption, cyber security, tactical gateways, modems and waveforms. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated from communication services segment.

Viasat's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viasat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viasat's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viasat's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viasat's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viasat's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Viasat visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.