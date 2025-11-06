Earnings Outlook For Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cedar Fair will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

The market awaits Cedar Fair's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.58, leading to a 3.45% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cedar Fair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.84 -2.46 0.40 3.39 EPS Actual 0.26 -2.20 -2.76 2.10 Price Change % 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.00

Cedar Fair Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cedar Fair were trading at $20.38 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Cedar Fair

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cedar Fair.

The consensus rating for Cedar Fair is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $32.67, there's a potential 60.3% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dave & Buster's Enter, Vail Resorts and Life Time Group Hldgs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dave & Buster's Enter, with an average 1-year price target of $23.2, suggesting a potential 13.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vail Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $171.38, suggesting a potential 740.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Life Time Group Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $43.5, suggesting a potential 113.44% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Dave & Buster's Enter, Vail Resorts and Life Time Group Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Six Flags Entertainment Buy 62.76% $849.57M -5.52% Dave & Buster's Enter Neutral 0.05% $481M 7.28% Vail Resorts Neutral 2.22% $-18.82M -28.10% Life Time Group Hldgs Buy 12.90% $368.32M 3.50%

Key Takeaway:

Cedar Fair ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Cedar Fair Better

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Cedar Fair: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cedar Fair's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 62.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cedar Fair's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cedar Fair's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cedar Fair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

