A Look at Array Digital Infr's Upcoming Earnings Report

Array Digital Infr (NYSE:AD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Array Digital Infr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The market awaits Array Digital Infr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Array Digital Infr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.37 -0.10 0.13 EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.05 0.26 Price Change % -1.00 -8.00 -2.00 -7.00

Tracking Array Digital Infr's Stock Performance

Shares of Array Digital Infr were trading at $47.47 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Array Digital Infr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.