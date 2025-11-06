Essent Group's Earnings: A Preview

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Essent Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

Investors in Essent Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Essent Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.70 1.65 1.65 1.73 EPS Actual 1.93 1.69 1.58 1.65 Price Change % 6.00 0.00 -3.00 -10.00

Essent Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Essent Group were trading at $61.4 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Essent Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Essent Group.

Essent Group has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $65.5, the consensus suggests a potential 6.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Walker & Dunlop, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Walker & Dunlop, with an average 1-year price target of $96.0, suggesting a potential 56.35% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Walker & Dunlop are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 40.27% $413.06M 4.41% Walker & Dunlop Outperform 17.94% $140.59M 1.90%

Key Takeaway:

Essent Group ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity. Overall, Essent Group is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd serves the housing finance industry by providing private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products, title insurance, and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. It provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners.

Essent Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Essent Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 59.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Essent Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

