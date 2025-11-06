Examining the Future: ANI Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

Investors in ANI Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.54, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.26 -0.06 0.29 1.09 EPS Actual 1.80 1.70 1.63 1.34 Price Change % 18.00 -7.00 13.00 5.00

Performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals were trading at $92.62 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ANI Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $101.67 implies a potential 9.77% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Perrigo and Liquidia, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Perrigo, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 76.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Liquidia, with an average 1-year price target of $42.12, suggesting a potential 54.52% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Perrigo and Liquidia are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 53.12% $136.76M 1.90% Perrigo Neutral -0.86% $362.90M -0.19% Liquidia Buy 1121.72% $51.17M -18.97%

Key Takeaway:

ANI Pharmaceuticals is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus ratings. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, showcasing a significant increase. In terms of gross profit, it falls in the middle. However, its return on equity is higher than one peer but lower than another.

Get to Know ANI Pharmaceuticals Better

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid-dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended-release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. The company operates in two segments which include Rare Diseases and Brands, Generics, and Others. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: ANI Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ANI Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.42.

