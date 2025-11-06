Preview: MarketAxess Holdings's Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MarketAxess Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

Anticipation surrounds MarketAxess Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.27% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.81 1.68 1.85 EPS Actual 2.00 1.87 1.73 1.90 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 0.00 0.00

Market Performance of MarketAxess Holdings's Stock

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings were trading at $161.0 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on MarketAxess Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MarketAxess Holdings.

With 5 analyst ratings, MarketAxess Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $219.8, indicating a potential 36.52% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bullish, Miami International Hldgs and Morningstar, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bullish, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 63.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Miami International Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $43.73, suggesting a potential 72.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Morningstar, with an average 1-year price target of $320.0, suggesting a potential 98.76% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Bullish, Miami International Hldgs and Morningstar, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MarketAxess Holdings Buy 11.03% $149.78M 5.21% Bullish Buy 18.26% $47.66M 4.78% Miami International Hldgs Outperform 22.94% $104.66M 5.90% Morningstar Buy 8.43% $375.70M 5.86%

Key Takeaway:

MarketAxess Holdings ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the top for return on equity. Overall, MarketAxess Holdings shows a mixed performance compared to its peers in the key financial metrics analyzed.

About MarketAxess Holdings

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Financial Insights: MarketAxess Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MarketAxess Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.03% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MarketAxess Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

