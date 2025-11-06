Insights Ahead: Atmus Filtration Techs's Quarterly Earnings

Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atmus Filtration Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits Atmus Filtration Techs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Atmus Filtration Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.59 0.52 0.49 EPS Actual 0.75 0.63 0.58 0.61 Price Change % 6.00 2.00 -4.00 7.00

Atmus Filtration Techs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Atmus Filtration Techs were trading at $46.1 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Atmus Filtration Techs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Atmus Filtration Techs.

The consensus rating for Atmus Filtration Techs is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $46.25 implies a potential 0.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Terex, REV Group and Microvast Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential 23.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for REV Group, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 36.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Microvast Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 86.98% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Terex, REV Group and Microvast Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atmus Filtration Techs Neutral 4.83% $131M 20.60% Terex Neutral 14.44% $282M 3.26% REV Group Buy 11.30% $101.70M 7.81% Microvast Holdings Buy 9.16% $31.72M -26.18%

Key Takeaway:

Atmus Filtration Techs ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth among its peers. In terms of gross profit, it is also at the top. However, for return on equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. The company designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products including air filtration, coolants and chemicals, crankcase ventilation, fuel filtration, fuel cells, lube filtration, and others.

Financial Milestones: Atmus Filtration Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atmus Filtration Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.83% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

