Earnings Preview For Fluor

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fluor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Investors in Fluor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fluor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.50 0.77 0.76 EPS Actual 0.43 0.73 0.48 0.51 Price Change % -27.00 0.00 -1.00 -14.00

Performance of Fluor Shares

Shares of Fluor were trading at $47.41 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Fluor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fluor.

Analysts have provided Fluor with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $51.0, suggesting a potential 7.57% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valmont Industries, Dycom Industries and Primoris Services, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $455.0, suggesting a potential 859.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $304.11, suggesting a potential 541.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Primoris Services, with an average 1-year price target of $149.46, suggesting a potential 215.25% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Valmont Industries, Dycom Industries and Primoris Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluor Buy -5.89% $56M 51.57% Valmont Industries Buy 2.53% $318.25M 6.34% Dycom Industries Buy 14.54% $307.49M 7.40% Primoris Services Buy 32.10% $235.71M 5.98%

Key Takeaway:

Fluor ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, Fluor is at the top compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services.It serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Fluor's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fluor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.89% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 61.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Fluor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

