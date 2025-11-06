Earnings Outlook For Brookfield Infr Partners

Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brookfield Infr Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Investors in Brookfield Infr Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.54 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Infr Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.18 0.05 0.14 EPS Actual -0.03 0.04 0.22 -0.18 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -2.00 -1.00

Brookfield Infr Partners Share Price Analysis

Shares of Brookfield Infr Partners were trading at $34.62 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Brookfield Infr Partners

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brookfield Infr Partners.

The consensus rating for Brookfield Infr Partners is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, there's a potential 3.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CMS Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Black Hills, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CMS Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, suggesting a potential 122.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, suggesting a potential 19.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Black Hills, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 84.86% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CMS Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Black Hills, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NiSource Neutral 18.28% $678.40M 1.05% CMS Energy Neutral 15.95% $876M 3.27% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 7.11% $1.03B 2.66% Black Hills Neutral 9.04% $167.40M 0.76%

Key Takeaway:

Brookfield Infr Partners ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Brookfield Infr Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics that tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company's segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from USA and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Brazil, United States of America, Chile, Peru, and other countries.

Breaking Down Brookfield Infr Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brookfield Infr Partners's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.66% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brookfield Infr Partners's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield Infr Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield Infr Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, Brookfield Infr Partners faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

