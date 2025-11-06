Insights into Franklin Resources's Upcoming Earnings

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Franklin Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

The announcement from Franklin Resources is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.47 0.53 0.60 EPS Actual 0.49 0.47 0.59 0.59 Price Change % 0.00 7.00 10.00 4.00

Tracking Franklin Resources's Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources were trading at $22.76 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Franklin Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Franklin Resources.

Analysts have provided Franklin Resources with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $22.4, suggesting a potential 1.58% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Invesco, SEI Investments and Blue Owl Capital, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $25.45, suggesting a potential 11.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $109.33, suggesting a potential 380.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $20.3, suggesting a potential 10.81% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Invesco, SEI Investments and Blue Owl Capital, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64% Invesco Neutral 8.25% $560.50M 2.76% SEI Investments Outperform 7.65% $310.27M 6.93% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 21.15% $386.62M 0.27%

Key Takeaway:

Franklin Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of July 2025, Franklin had $1.617 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (41%), fixed-income (27%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (5%). Distribution tends to be weighted between retail investors (56% of AUM) and institutional accounts (41%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 31% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Franklin Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Franklin Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.77% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Franklin Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

