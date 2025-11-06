Exploring Constellation Energy's Earnings Expectations

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Constellation Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09.

Anticipation surrounds Constellation Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Constellation Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.83 2.15 1.86 2.64 EPS Actual 1.91 2.14 2.44 2.74 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 -1.00 3.00

Constellation Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Constellation Energy were trading at $363.25 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Constellation Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Constellation Energy.

Analysts have provided Constellation Energy with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $404.64, suggesting a potential 11.39% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southern, Duke Energy and American Electric Power, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $99.14, suggesting a potential 72.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Duke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $135.0, suggesting a potential 62.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Electric Power, with an average 1-year price target of $125.18, suggesting a potential 65.54% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Southern, Duke Energy and American Electric Power, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Constellation Energy Outperform 11.43% $1.35B 6.36% Southern Neutral 7.55% $4.30B 4.96% Duke Energy Neutral 4.68% $3.82B 1.95% American Electric Power Neutral 10.89% $3.63B 3.23%

Key Takeaway:

Constellation Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Constellation Energy Better

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Financial Milestones: Constellation Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Constellation Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Constellation Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Constellation Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Constellation Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

