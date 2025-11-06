Exploring Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Earnings Expectations

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brookfield Asset Mgmt to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Brookfield Asset Mgmt are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Asset Mgmt's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.41 0.39 0.36 EPS Actual 0.38 0.36 0.42 0.33 Price Change % -3.00 1.00 4.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt were trading at $53.98 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Brookfield Asset Mgmt

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Brookfield Asset Mgmt.

The consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mgmt is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $66.0, there's a potential 22.27% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, KKR and Ares Management, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $74.8, suggesting a potential 38.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for KKR, with an average 1-year price target of $157.0, suggesting a potential 190.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $190.11, suggesting a potential 252.19% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Brookfield, KKR and Ares Management are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brookfield Asset Mgmt Neutral 33.91% $749M 7.31% Brookfield Outperform -21.55% $4.17B 0.55% KKR Outperform 21.78% $1.05B 1.87% Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

Brookfield Asset Mgmt ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Brookfield Asset Mgmt

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd engages in providing alternative asset management services through an ownership interest in a alternative asset management business. It offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, and private wealth investors.

Understanding the Numbers: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 53.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield Asset Mgmt's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield Asset Mgmt's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Brookfield Asset Mgmt visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.