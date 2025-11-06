A Look at KKR & Co's Upcoming Earnings Report

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect KKR & Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The announcement from KKR & Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 2.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at KKR & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.15 1.27 1.21 EPS Actual 1.18 1.15 1.32 1.38 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 3.00 -2.00

KKR & Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of KKR & Co were trading at $118.89 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on KKR & Co

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on KKR & Co.

With 4 analyst ratings, KKR & Co has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $157.0, indicating a potential 32.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Mgmt and Ares Management, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $74.8, suggesting a potential 37.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brookfield Asset Mgmt, with an average 1-year price target of $66.0, suggesting a potential 44.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $190.11, suggesting a potential 59.9% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Mgmt and Ares Management, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KKR Outperform 21.78% $1.05B 1.87% Brookfield Outperform -21.55% $4.17B 0.55% Brookfield Asset Mgmt Neutral 33.91% $749M 7.31% Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

KKR & Co ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know KKR & Co Better

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $686 billion in total managed assets, including $556 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Key Indicators: KKR & Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: KKR & Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR & Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR & Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR & Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

