Enbridge Earnings Preview

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Enbridge will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The announcement from Enbridge is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Enbridge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.68 0.52 0.4 EPS Actual 0.47 0.72 0.54 0.4 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 -4.00 0.0

Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge were trading at $46.56 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Enbridge

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enbridge.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Enbridge, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $54.0, suggesting a potential 15.98% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Williams Companies, Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Williams Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $68.77, suggesting a potential 47.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 52.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 34.28% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Williams Companies, Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enbridge Buy 31.23% $4.93B 3.63% Williams Companies Outperform 10.18% $1.87B 5.19% Energy Transfer Outperform -7.17% $3.91B 3.11% Kinder Morgan Neutral 12.08% $2.14B 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

Enbridge ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

About Enbridge

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the US and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates regulated natural gas utilities in the US and Canada, including Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. The firm has a small renewable energy portfolio primarily focused on onshore and offshore wind projects.

Enbridge's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Enbridge's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enbridge's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enbridge's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.72.

