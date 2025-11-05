Insights into KVH Industries's Upcoming Earnings

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KVH Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Investors in KVH Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.09 -0.22 -0.06 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 1.00 0.00

KVH Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of KVH Industries were trading at $6.02 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

