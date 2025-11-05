An Overview of SANUWAVE Health's Earnings

SANUWAVE Health (OTC:SNWV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SANUWAVE Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits SANUWAVE Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SANUWAVE Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.66 -1.11 -6.49 Price Change % 16.00 -5.00 18.00 14.00

Tracking SANUWAVE Health's Stock Performance

Shares of SANUWAVE Health were trading at $27.5 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

