A Peek at PSQ Holdings's Future Earnings

PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PSQ Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The market awaits PSQ Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 14.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PSQ Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.3 -0.34 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.1 -0.66 -0.41 Price Change % -15.00 8.0 12.00 -12.00

Performance of PSQ Holdings Shares

Shares of PSQ Holdings were trading at $1.9 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

